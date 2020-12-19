Collins scores 22 to lift Davidson past Rhode Island 67-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Carter Collins had 22 points as Davidson defeated Rhode Island 67-58 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Atlantic 10 Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Hyunjung Lee had 16 points for Davidson (4-3). Kellan Grady added 11 points. Luka Brajkovic had 10 points.

Malik Martin scored a career-high 20 points for the Rams (3-5). Makhel Mitchell added 12 points. Fatts Russell had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery