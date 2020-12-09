Collins scores 18 to lift South Florida past Stetson 73-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)David Collins posted 18 points and nine rebounds as South Florida defeated Stetson 73-62 on Tuesday.

Collins made 8 of 10 shots.

Justin Brown had 14 points for South Florida (3-2). Alexis Yetna added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six assists.

Rob Perry had 15 points for the Hatters (0-4). Chase Johnston added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Mahamadou Diawara had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery