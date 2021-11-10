Collins lifts Saint Louis past Cent. Arkansas 96-61

ST. LOUIS (AP)Yuri Collins recorded 14 points and 12 assists to lift Saint Louis to a 96-61 win over Central Arkansas on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Gibson Jimerson had 17 points for Saint Louis. Jordan Nesbitt added 15 points and six rebounds. Francis Okoro had seven rebounds.

Collin Cooper had 12 points for the Bears. Camren Hunter added 10 points. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Darious Hall had eight rebounds.

