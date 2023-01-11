WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Noah Collier and Anders Nelson scored 15 points apiece as William & Mary beat Hampton 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Collier had 12 rebounds for the Tribe (7-10, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nelson was 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 9 from the line. Ben Wight shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds. Gabe Dorsey also had 13.

The Pirates (3-14, 0-5) were led by Russell Dean, who posted 21 points and three steals. Jordan Nesbitt added 13 points and five assists for Hampton. In addition, Raymond Bethea Jr. finished with 12 points and two steals. The Pirates extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

NEXT UP

William & Mary plays Saturday against UNC Wilmington on the road, while Hampton hosts N.C. A&T on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.