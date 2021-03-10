Colgate routs Bucknell 105-75 in Patriot League tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Keegan Records set a career-high 21 points and Colgate thrashed Bucknell 105-75 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament on Wednesday night.

No. 2-seed Colgate will face upstart ninth seed Loyola (6-10) for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Jordan Burns had 18 points and seven assists for Colgate (13-1), Nelly Cummings scored 14 and Jack Ferguson 12. Colgate has won both contests this season when at least reaching the century mark, and Wednesday’s effort was a season high.

Colgate entered the contest with the fourth-highest scoring offense in NCAA Division I averaging 86 points per game.

John Meeks scored 23 points for Bucknell (5-7) and Andrew Funk 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES