Coles scores 14 to carry Butler past Providence 70-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)JaKobe Coles had 14 points off the bench to lead Butler to a 70-64 win over Providence on Wednesday night.

Bryce Golden had 11 points for Butler (2-3, 1-1 Big East Conference). Jair Bolden added 11 points and Bryce Nze had 10 points.

Nate Watson had 19 points for the Friars (5-3, 1-1). David Duke added 17 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery