MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Mickey Pearson’s three-point play with 35 seconds left proved to be the game winner and Ball State beat Western Michigan 71-70 on Tuesday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. missed a layup for the Chippewas with 17 seconds left. Western Michigan secured the offensive rebound, called timeout but JaVaughn Hannah missed a shot at the buzzer to end it.

Jarron Coleman scored 22 points, collected eight rebounds, distributed seven assists, and had four steals for the Cardinals (13-5, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Payton Sparks scored 14 points and Demarius Jacobs 10.

Norman led the Broncos (6-12, 2-3) with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists. Markeese Hastings added 12 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan.

NEXT UP

Ball State plays Friday against Kent State on the road, while Western Michigan hosts Akron on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.