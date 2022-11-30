COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Henry Coleman III scored 12 of his 23 points in the second half when Texas A&M pulled away to beat SMU 83-64 on Wednesday night in a rare meeting between former Southwest Conference rivals.

Wade Taylor IV added 13 points and a career-high nine assists, and Julius Marble had 10 points for the Aggies (5-2), who won their third straight game.

Zhuric Phelps scored 23 points with five 3-pointers for the Mustangs (3-4). Samuell Williamson and Stefan Todorovic added 10 points each.

A three-point play by Williamson got the Mustangs within five in the second half before a 15-2 run by the Aggies. Manny Obaseki and Coleman had four points apiece in the run and Taylor capped it with a 3-pointer to lead 67-49 with 8:50 remaining. The lead grew to as many as 24.

The Aggies, after shooting just 33% in the first half, hit 50% in the second. They scored 24 points off 19 SMU turnovers, including 11 steals.

Texas A&M led 45-36 at halftime despite 17 points from Phelps. The Aggies built a 12-point lead with three minutes remaining in the half after a 16-5 run led by seven points from Coleman.

This was just the fourth meeting between the former Southwest Conference rivals since the league disbanded in 1996. The teams have been meeting since 1918 with SMU leading the series 91-88.

