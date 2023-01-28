DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Jarron Coleman had 20 points in Ball State’s 87-69 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday night.

Coleman added six assists for the Cardinals (14-7, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Demarius Jacobs scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. shot 3 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Huskies (8-13, 4-4) were led by David Coit, who posted 20 points and four assists. Kaleb Thornton added 18 points and five assists for Northern Illinois. Anthony Crump also put up 12 points and seven rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.