Coleman-Lands carries Miami (Ohio) over Cent. Michigan 76-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Miami (Ohio) defeated Central Michigan 76-57 on Thursday night.

Nike Sibande had 17 points and nine rebounds for Miami (Ohio) (11-17, 4-11 Mid-American Conference). Milos Jovic added 15 points. Mekhi Lairy had 12 points.

Rob Montgomery had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (13-15, 6-9), who have now lost seven games in a row. David DiLeo added 10 points.

The RedHawks leveled the season series against the Chippewas with the win. Central Michigan defeated Miami (Ohio) 93-82 on Jan. 4. Miami (Ohio) faces Bowling Green at home on Saturday. Central Michigan takes on Eastern Michigan on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞