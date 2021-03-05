Cole scores 20 to lead Utah Valley past Grand Canyon 59-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP)Evan Cole scored 20 points and Trey Woodbury scored 16 and Utah Valley edged Grand Canyon 59-55 on Friday night.

Fardaws Aimaq grabbed 15 of the Wolverines’ 45 rebounds as Utah Valley (11-9, 9-3 Western Athletic Conference) out-rebounded Grand Canyon by 13.

Alessandro Lever had 16 points for the Antelopes (14-6, 8-3) and Mikey Dixon and Oscar Frayer each scored 10. Grand Canyon scored a season-low 24 first-half points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

