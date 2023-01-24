DEKALB, Ill. (AP)David Coit scored 32 points as Northern Illinois beat Kent State 86-76 on Tuesday night.

Coit had six assists for the Huskies (8-12, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Darweshi Hunter scored 14 points, going 5 of 7 (4 for 5 from distance). Kaleb Thornton was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 assists and four steals.

Jalen Sullinger finished with 17 points for the Golden Flashes (16-4, 6-1). Kent State also got 16 points and seven assists from Sincere Carry. Miryne Thomas also put up 14 points and seven rebounds. The loss broke the Golden Flashes’ 10-game winning streak.

Hunter scored 11 points in the first half and Northern Illinois went into the break trailing 40-37. Coit scored 22 points in the second half to help lead Northern Illinois to a 10-point victory.

NEXT UP

Northern Illinois plays Saturday against Ball State at home, and Kent State hosts Buffalo on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.