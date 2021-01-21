Cohen leads St. Francis (Pa.) over Sacred Heart 76-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Josh Cohen had 11 points and 10 rebounds to carry St. Francis (Pa.) to a 76-58 win over Sacred Heart on Thursday night.

Maxwell Land had 14 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (3-7, 2-4 Northeast Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 12 points and six rebounds. Bryce Laskey had 11 points.

Tyler Thomas had 28 points for the Pioneers (4-5, 4-4). Bryce Johnson added nine rebounds. Cantavio Dutreil had nine rebounds.

