Coburn scores 26 to lead Hofstra past Towson 74-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Tareq Coburn scored 26 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Hofstra held off Towson 74-69 on Sunday.

Coburn scored 21 before halftime, but his two free throws with 4.2 seconds left sealed the win. He shot 7 of 9 from distance and added three blocks.

Jalen Ray had 16 points and seven assists for Hofstra (9-6, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Kvonn Cramer added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra posted a season-high 20 assists.

Zane Martin had 17 points and seven assists for the Tigers (3-7, 2-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra defeated Towson 71-58 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES