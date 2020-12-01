Coburn leads Hofstra over Fairleigh Dickinson 73-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Tareq Coburn had 21 points as Hofstra topped Fairleigh Dickinson 73-58 on Monday night.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and nine rebounds for Hofstra (1-1). Kvonn Cramer added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Omar Silverio had 10 points. Jalen Ray, who scored 22 in the opener, had six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for the Knights (0-3). Brandon Rush added 16 points and Joe Munden Jr. had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery