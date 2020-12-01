Coburn leads Hofstra over Fairleigh Dickinson 73-58

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Tareq Coburn had 21 points as Hofstra topped Fairleigh Dickinson 73-58 on Monday night.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and nine rebounds for Hofstra (1-1). Kvonn Cramer added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Omar Silverio had 10 points. Jalen Ray, who scored 22 in the opener, had six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for the Knights (0-3). Brandon Rush added 16 points and Joe Munden Jr. had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

