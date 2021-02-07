Coburn, Kante carry Hofstra past Drexel 79-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Tareq Coburn had 17 points as Hofstra narrowly defeated Drexel 79-74 on Sunday.

Isaac Kante added 16 points for the Pride, while Kvonn Cramer chipped in 15. Kante also had 16 rebounds.

Caleb Burgess had 11 points and eight assists for Hofstra (12-7, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Jalen Ray, whose 19 points per game coming into the matchup led the Pride, was held to only 5 points on 1-of-11 shooting one day after scoring a career-high 30 and matching the school record of eight 3-pointers.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 18 points for the Dragons (8-7, 3-5). Xavier Bell added 16 points. James Butler had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Drexel defeated Hofstra 73-71 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES