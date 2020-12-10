Coburn carries Hofstra past Stony Brook 72-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Tareq Coburn had 19 points and eight rebounds and Caleb Burgess posted 12 points and six assists as Hofstra edged past Stony Brook 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Isaac Kante had 15 points and Jalen Ray added 10 points for Hofstra (2-2).

Frankie Policelli had 16 points for the Seawolves (1-3). Tykei Greene added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Mouhamadou Gueye had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery