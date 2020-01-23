Cobb lifts Fordham past George Washington 59-54

NEW YORK (AP)Jalen Cobb had a career-high 22 points as Fordham narrowly beat George Washington 59-54 on Wednesday night.

Cobb hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Ty Perry had 13 points for Fordham (7-11, 1-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Onyi Eyisi added 11 rebounds.

George Washington scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Armel Potter had 15 points and six rebounds for the Colonials (8-11, 2-4). Maceo Jack added 11 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had six assists.

Jamison Battle, the Colonials’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Fordham matches up against Saint Louis on the road on Sunday. George Washington matches up against Saint Joseph’s at home on Saturday.

