CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Rudi Williams had 18 points as Coastal Carolina easily beat Maryland Eastern Shore 66-42 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Vince Cole had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (17-13). Ebrima Dibba added 11 points.

Kevon Voyles had 12 points for the Hawks (11-16). Zion Styles added 10 points.

