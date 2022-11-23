CLEVELAND (AP)Tristan Enaruna’s 14 points helped Cleveland State defeat Chicago State 77-63 on Wednesday.

Enaruna also added three blocks for the Vikings (3-3). Deshon Parker scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor, and added six assists. Jayson Woodrich recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Cougars (2-5) were led in scoring by Elijah Weaver, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Chicago State also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Jahsean Corbett. Wesley Cardet Jr. also had 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.