Cleveland lifts NC A&T past Charleston Southern 70-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Fred Cleveland Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift North Carolina A&T to a 70-63 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday night.

Tyler Maye had 14 points for NC A&T (2-2). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points and three blocks, and Kameron Langley had 11 points, six assists and six steals.

Ja’Quavian Florence had 15 points for the Buccaneers (0-3). Melvin Edwards Jr. added 12 points and Malik Battle had 11 points.

