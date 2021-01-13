Clergeot leads SE Louisiana past Texas A&M-CC 76-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Keon Clergeot had a career-high 26 points as Southeastern Louisiana topped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-63 on Wednesday night.

Clergeot hit 14 of 15 foul shots.

Nick Caldwell had 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Southeastern Louisiana (3-9, 1-3 Southland Conference). Gus Okafor added 6 points and 13 rebounds.

Nolan Bertain scored a career-high 20 points for the Islanders (3-7, 0-1). Myles Smith added 11 points. Perry Francois had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES