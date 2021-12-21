Clayton scores 21 to carry Iona past Delaware 83-72

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP)Walter Clayton Jr. had a season-high 21 points as Iona topped Delaware 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Gaels (10-2), who have won four straight. Elijah Joiner added 13 points, while Tyson Jolly scored 12.

Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds for the Blue Hens (9-4), whose five-game win streak ended. Kevin Anderson added 17 points.

