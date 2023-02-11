NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jr. Clay scored 16 points and Tennessee State beat Tennessee Tech 67-53 on Saturday night.

Clay added seven rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (16-11, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Adong Makuoi had 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

Jaylen Sebree led the Golden Eagles (12-15, 8-6) with 15 points and six rebounds. Diante Wood pitched in with 12 points and three blocks. Brett Thompson scored with nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Tennessee State visits Morehead State, while Tennessee Tech hosts Lindenwood.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.