SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Donovan Clay scored 19 points to help Missouri State defeat Murray State 84-69 on Tuesday night.

Clay added eight rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks for the Bears (15-14, 11-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Alston Mason added 18 points while going 7 of 12 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Kendle Moore was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 10 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Racers (15-14, 10-9) were led by Rob Perry, who posted 20 points, four assists and two steals. Jacobi Wood added 16 points for Murray State. In addition, Quincy Anderson had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.