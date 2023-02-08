SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Donovan Clay scored 18 points to lead Missouri State and Jonathan Mogbo finished an alley-oop dunk with 8.9 seconds left as the Bears knocked off Belmont 61-59 on Wednesday night.

Clay had six rebounds and five assists for the Bears (13-12, 9-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendle Moore scored 15 points while going 5 of 15 (5 for 13 from distance). Damien Mayo Jr. recorded nine points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Ben Sheppard led the Bruins (17-9, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Cade Tyson added 12 points for Belmont. Keishawn Davidson also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.