Clay leads Tennessee Tech over SE Missouri 72-63

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jr. Clay had 22 points as Tennessee Tech snapped its season-opening nine-game losing streak, topping Southeast Missouri 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Amadou Sylla had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee Tech (1-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Damaria Franklin added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tennessee Tech totaled 38 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Eric Reed Jr. had 14 points for the Redhawks (2-6, 0-2), who have now lost five games in a row. Chris Harris added 11 points. DQ Nicholas had eight assists.

