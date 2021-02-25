Clay leads Tennessee Tech over Austin Peay 81-76

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jr. Clay had a career-high 31 points, hitting the clinching free throws with three seconds left, and Tennessee Tech narrowly defeated Austin Peay 81-76 on Thursday night.

Clay shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Keishawn Davidson scored a career-high 21 points and had six assists for Tennessee Tech (4-22, 4-15 Ohio Valley Conference). Damaria Franklin added seven rebounds. Dane Quest had six rebounds.

Mike Peake scored a career-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds for the Governors (14-11, 10-9). Terry Taylor added 17 points and three blocks. Jordyn Adams had 12 points.

The Golden Eagles evened the season series against the Governors. Austin Peay defeated Tennessee Tech 72-69 on Jan. 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES