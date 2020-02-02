Claxton, Burns carry Winthrop over UNC-Asheville 104-71

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Chase Claxton scored 19 points and D.J. Burns 17, on a combined 14-of-17 shooting and Winthrop extended its win streak to 12 games, routing UNC-Asheville 104-71 on Saturday.

Hunter Hale chipped in 16 and Jamal King had 11 points for the Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big South Conference), who shot 60% for the game. Winthrop was 13 of 23 from the 3-point line with Hale knocking down 4 of 6 and Charles Falden 3 for 3.

Blaxton, who was 7 of 8, and Burns were better from the field then the line with Claxton 5 of 10 and Burns 3 of 5.

Winthrop was 6 of 11 behind the arc and shot 64% in the first half, taking a 52-36 lead.

LJ Thorpe had 21 points for the Bulldogs (9-12, 3-7), Lavar Batts Jr. added 19 and DeVon Baker 18.

