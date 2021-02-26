Clarke lifts Sacred Heart past Fairleigh Dickinson 70-64

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Aaron Clarke had 16 points as Sacred Heart defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 70-64 on Friday night.

Clarke made 9 of 10 free throws.

Mike Sixsmith had 13 points for Sacred Heart (9-8, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Tyler Thomas added 12 points. Alex Watson had 10 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson scored 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Rush had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (9-15, 8-10). Brandon Powell added 12 points. Jahlil Jenkins had 10 points.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-69 on Thursday.

