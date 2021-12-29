Clarke lifts Sacred Heart over Long Island University 69-65

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Aaron Clarke had 17 points as Sacred Heart turned back Long Island University 69-65 in a Northeast Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Nico Galette added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (5-9). Tyler Thomas scored 15. Cantavio Dutreil finished with 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Ty Flowers scored a career-high 36 points and had eight rebounds for the Sharks (3-8). Isaac Kante added 12 points and nine rebounds. Eral Penn had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

