Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (Pa.) 82-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Aaron Clarke had 23 points as Sacred Heart beat St. Francis (Pa.) 82-70 on Friday.

Tyler Thomas had 19 points for Sacred Heart (5-5, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Mike Sixsmith added six assists and Cantavio Dutreil had 10 rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Red Flash (3-8, 2-5). Maxwell Land added 12 points and Ronell Giles Jr. had 11 points.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Red Flash. St. Francis defeated Sacred Heart 76-58 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

