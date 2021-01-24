Cisse scores 14 to carry Memphis past East Carolina 80-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Moussa Cisse scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Memphis beat East Carolina 80-53 on Sunday.

DeAndre Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (8-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Boogie Ellis scored 11 points and Landers Nolley II had seven rebounds.

Memphis dominated the first half and led 49-18 at halftime. The Pirates’ 18 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Tremont Robinson-White had 15 points for the Pirates (7-4, 1-4), Brandon Suggs scored 11 and Tristen Newton 10.

