Cisse leads Memphis over Wichita State 72-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Landers Nolley II had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Moussa Cisse had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 72-52 win over Wichita State on Thursday night.

Alex Lomax also scored 12 points for Memphis (7-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). DeAndre Williams had 10 points and five assists.

The Shockers’ 29.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Memphis opponent this season.

Ricky Council IV had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Shockers (8-4, 4-2), which scored just 19 points in the first half. Morris Udeze added 10 points and Dexter Dennis had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

