Christon scores 24 to lead Grambling over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Cameron Christon had a career-high 24 points as Grambling State got past Alabama State 66-49 on Saturday.

The game was the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams and the first game this season for Alabama State.

Cameron Woodall had 12 points for Grambling State (3-5, 1-0). Tra’Michael Moton added seven assists and seven steals.

D.J. Heath scored nine points as did Kenny Strawbridge, who also grabbed eight rebounds for the Hornets (0-1, 0-1). Brandon Battle grabbed nine rebounds. Jordan O’Neal had seven rebounds and four blocks.

