Chong Qui carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Detroit 62-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Damian Chong Qui had 10 points as Purdue Fort Wayne edged past Detroit 62-60 on Thursday night.

Ra Kpedi had 10 rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (8-7, 4-3 Horizon League).

Kpedi’s three-point play with 3:23 left marked Purdue Fort Wayne’s final field goal for a 57-52 lead.

Antoine Davis had 17 points and six assists for the Titans (5-8, 3-1). Madut Akec added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Noah Waterman had 12 points.

