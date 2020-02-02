Choh powers Brown to 72-66 victory over Columbia

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Tamenang Choh totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Brown used a late 11-0 run to knock off Columbia 72-66 on Saturday.

Choh earned his sixth double-double of the season for the Bears (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League). Brandon Anderson and Zach Hunsaker added 14 points apiece. Anderson hit just 3 of 11 shots from the floor, but he was 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Columbia led 62-58 after Mike Smith’s layup with 5:04 remaining in the game. Choh hit 1 of 2 free throws and Dan Friday nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Bears even at 62 with 3:35 left. Jaylan Gainey’s dunk gave Brown the lead and the Bears made 7 of 9 foul shots in the final 61 seconds to preserve the victory.

Smith topped the Lions (6-14, 1-3) with 20 points and matched his career high with nine assists. Sophomore Ike Nweke pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞