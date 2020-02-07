Closings & Delays
Childs, Toolson power BYU to 85-54 victory over Portland

NCAA Men's Basketball
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Yoeli Childs and Jake Toolson scored 22 points apiece and BYU overwhelmed Portland 85-54 on Thursday night.

Childs sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added eight rebounds for the Cougars (18-7, 7-3 West Coast Conference). Toolson knocked down 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Alex Barcello hit three 3-pointers and scored 17.

JoJo Walker topped the Pilots (9-16, 1-9) with 12 points, but he made just 4 of 13 shots from the field. Isaiah White scored 10.

BYU, which led 43-31 at halftime, shot 51% overall, 43% from beyond the arc (12 of 28) and made 15 of 20 free throws. Portland shot 28% overall, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 16 of 21 foul shots.

BYU won the rebound battle 47-26.

