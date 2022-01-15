Chicago State gets first conference road win in five years

Brandon Betson scored 18 points and Chicago State defeated Lamar 67-56 on Saturday for the Cougars’ first conference road victory since the 2016-17 season.

Fayour Chukwukelu added 14 points, Coreyoun Rushin had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dominique Alexander also scored 13 points and Noah Bigirumwami had 11 rebounds for Chicago State (6-13, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference).

Kasen Harrison scored 16 points and Brock McClure 13 for the Cardinals (2-14, 0-5).

Lamar led 41-34 at halftime but didn’t score for nearly nine minutes to start the second half when it shot just 13%.

The Cougars’ road win was the first in a conference game since defeating Utah Valley 70-61 in Orem, Utah, on Jan. 12, 2017.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25