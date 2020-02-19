Closings & Delays
Cheese posts double-double to send Akron past W. Michigan

NCAA Men's Basketball
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Tyler Cheese scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and Loren Christian Jackson scored 17 and Akron held off Western Michigan for a 71-67 win Tuesday night.

Akron (20-6, 10-3 Mid-American Conference) has won four straight to remain atop the conference standings with Bowling Green (19-7, 10-3). The two meet on Feb. 25.

The Zips led 64-55 with 6:47 remaining after Xeyrius Williams made two foul shots. Brandon Johnson’s layup with 15 seconds left brought the Broncos (11-15, 4-9) within 70-67. Christian Jackson made 1 of 2 foul shots with 11 seconds to go to preserve the win.

Akron led 36-29 at halftime.

Michael Flowers led Western Michigan with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists and Brandon Johnson scored 14 with 10 rebounds.

