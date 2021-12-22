Chattanooga defeats Middle Tennessee 77-65

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will bring rain and snow to parts of western and northern New Mexico by Christmas Eve. While southeastern New Mexico will see record high temperatures.

Westerly upper-level winds continue to bring in warmer temperatures today across the state. Roswell tied a record high-temperature today. Temperatures will continue to climb statewide through Christmas Eve. Southeastern New Mexico will break more record temperatures through Christmas Day. Meanwhile, rain and snow will begin to move into northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado by Thursday afternoon. Snow levels will remain high so the only chances for snow will be in the mountains.