CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Jake Stephens led seven Chattanooga players scoring in double figures with 15 points along with nine rebounds, Sam Alexis had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Mocs defeated Johnson University (Tenn.) 97-47 on Saturday.

Brody Robinson and Jamal Johnson scored 14 points each, Khristion Courseault had 13, Demetrius Davis 11 and Randy Brady 10. The Mocs (7-3) won their fifth straight game.

The Mocs led 43-13 at halftime and by as many as 53 in the second half.

Ethan Bradford led Johnson with nine points.

