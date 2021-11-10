Charleston Southern routs Johnson & Wales (NC) 118-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Tahlik Chavez scored 13 points and had six assists as Charleston Southern rolled past Johnson & Wales (NC) 118-71 on Tuesday night.

Deontaye Buskey, Kalib Clinton, Taje’ Kelly and Claudell Harris Jr. also scored 13 points for the Buccaneers. Clinton posted seven rebounds.

Nathan Meshida had 17 points for the Wildcats. Jaylen Dibble added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES