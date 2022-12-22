NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Tahlik Chavez scored 33 points as Charleston Southern beat Kentucky Christian 126-67 on Thursday night.

Chavez poured in 10 3-pointers (on 14 attempts) for the Buccaneers (4-7). Imajae Dodd scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Tyeree Bryan recorded 14 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

The Knights (0-4) were led by Lonnie Langston, who posted 15 points. Kirk Pence added 14 points for Kentucky Christian. Isaiah Francis also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.