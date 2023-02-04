NEWARK, Del. (AP)Dalton Bolon had 18 points in Charleston (SC)’s 84-67 victory over Delaware on Saturday.

Bolon also contributed five rebounds for the Cougars (22-3, 10-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Pat Robinson III added 15 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Ben Burnham shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jyare Davis finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-13, 4-8). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 18 points, eight assists and two steals for Delaware. Cavan Reilly also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.