Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Charleston alone in 1st after 68-50 win over William & Mary

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Brevin Galloway had a career-high 23 points as Charleston topped William & Mary 68-50 on Thursday night and the Cougars took over sole possession of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Sam Miller had 13 points for Charleston (15-9, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Conference). Grant Riller added 10 points.

William & Mary scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Nathan Knight had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the Tribe (16-9, 8-4). It was Knight’s 19th double-double of the season, best in the nation.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Tribe with the win. William & Mary defeated College of Charleston 67-56 on Jan. 11.

College of Charleston plays Elon at home on Saturday. William & Mary plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞