Chapman lifts Kansas City past Spurgeon College 111-44

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Jack Chapman had 27 points plus 14 rebounds as Kansas City rolled past Spurgeon College 111-44 on Monday night.

Anderson Kopp added 22 points for the Roos.

Chapman hit 12 of 16 shots. Kopp also had seven assists and six steals.

Evan Gilyard II had 11 points for Kansas City (11-8). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 11 points.

Jamie Juncal had 10 points for the Knights. Jackson Mohn added 3 points, two assists and one rebound.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES