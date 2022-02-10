MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Jay Jay Chandler had 14 points as South Alabama romped past Arkansas-Little Rock 77-46 on Thursday night.

Diante Smith had 12 points for South Alabama (16-8, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (7-14, 2-7), who have now lost five games in a row.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com