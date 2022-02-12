MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Jay Jay Chandler had 22 points as South Alabama got past Arkansas State 70-51 on Saturday night.

Charles Manning Jr. had 13 points for South Alabama (17-8, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Kayo Goncalves added 12 points. Javon Franklin had eight rebounds.

South Alabama dominated the first half and led 45-25 at the break. Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. The Jaguars’ 25 second-half points were the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 26 points in the second half for the Red Wolves marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Marquis Eaton had 10 points for the Red Wolves (15-8, 6-5). Norchad Omier added nine rebounds.

