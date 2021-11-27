Champagnie with 14, St. John’s controls OT, tops NJIT 77-68

NEW YORK (AP)St. John’s never trailed in overtime, defeating NJIT 77-68 on Saturday. The Red Storm scored first in the extra period on a layup from Montez Mathis with 3:48 remaining and never gave up the advantage.

The Highlanders’ Dylan O’Hearn made a layup to even the score at 63 with 1:44 left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Julian Champagnie recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Storm.

Posh Alexander had 16 points and seven assists for St. John’s (5-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Joel Soriano added 16 points and nine rebounds. Mathis had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Dylan O’Hearn had 19 points for the Highlanders (2-3). He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. James Lee added 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Mekhi Gray had 12 points and Miles Coleman 11.

